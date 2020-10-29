Linn County task force involved in international drug traficking bust

On Thursday, Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced that members of what was described as a major international drug trafficking organization have been charged with drug-related crimes.

The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Task Force joined other local and federal law enforcement agencies in assisting in the investigation.

A federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Mexican resident Victor Diaz-Ramirez, 30, with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. The indictment, Williams said, was part of a larger investigation into a large-scale distribution of drugs into Oregon from Mexico under Diaz-Ramirez's drug trafficking operation, or DTO.

That operation has been in existence, Williams said, since 2018.

"The Diaz DTO imported drugs into the United States from Mexico, transported them from California to Oregon hidden inside vehicles, then distributed them through Oregon from its distribution cell located in Lane County," a press statement on the indictment read.