Linn County surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority announced 10,034 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bumping Oregon’s case total to 559,960, the state agency reported Thursday, Jan. 20.

The latest numbers show that while cases are rising, deaths and hospitalizations are declining, according to the OHA. There were eight new deaths, raising the state’s death total to 5,916.

The trend in cases was evident in Linn County, where 575 new cases Thursday put that county over the 20,000-mark, at 20,085. No new deaths were reported, so Linn County’s death total remains at 221.

Benton County reported 278 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 11,068. No new deaths were reported in Benton County, with the death total remaining at 46.

Breakthrough cases: Thursday's report included the weekly update regarding infections in people who have been vaccinated. The authority reported 55,612 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan.15. Of those cases, 45,042, or 81%, were unvaccinated people; and 10,570, or 19%, were vaccine breakthrough cases.

According to the state, the average age of the breakthrough cases last week was 38. Fifty-three breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 958 cases in people aged 12 to 17.

To date, 3.2% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who have died is 81.

Health officials continue to underscore the importance of getting vaccinated as the best tool to stem the tide of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 981 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 142 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Of 648 ICU beds, 45 are unoccupied, a 7% availability rate. There are 251 of 4,146 adult non-ICU beds available, or 6%.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 18,244 vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Jan. 19. There are now nearly 2.8 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.5 million who have completed a vaccine series. More than 1.3 million Oregonians have received a booster dose.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 768,190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the nationwide case total to nearly 68.7 million. There were 2,542 new deaths, bringing the U.S. death total to 856,288.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

