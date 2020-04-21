Linn County studying possible phased opening of businesses, communities

Brown said she is willing to allow the state to open by region, taking into account the differences between rural and metropolitan areas, but certain criteria must be met and those openings would be phased in three parts.

Phase one can be implemented after there's been a downward trajectory in cases, including those that are defined as influenza-like and not necessarily COVID-19. A robust testing program would have to be in place, sufficient personal protective equipment would have to be in stock and a system would have to be in place to properly trace positive COVID-19 cases.

A region's ability to enter phase one would be at the governor's discretion.

Linn County is currently studying what phase one would look like for the area. Additional testing was set to begin this week but has been pushed back a week due to test availability, specifically the swabs needed to conduct the test.