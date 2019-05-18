Oregon State University has announced the names of students who made the winter term scholastic honor roll.
A total of 1,371 students earned straight A’s, a 4.0 grade-point average. Another 4,728 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Here are the Linn County students who made the honor roll. (A list of Benton County students appeared in last Saturday's newspaper.)
Albany
Straight-A average: Sydney E. Allen, Senior, Zoology; Natalia C. Badger Rios, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Alyssa R. Benedict, Senior, Psychology; Sophia P. Betts, Sophomore, Philosophy; Jonathan C. Campbell, Senior, Forestry; Tiffany F. Campbell, Junior, Psychology; Shaelyn C. Cox, Senior, Sociology; Jordan T. Davis, Senior, Computer Science; Autumn D. Dawson, Senior, Kinesiology; Alyson R. Fewless, Senior, Music; Tanner R. Fromcke, Junior, Mathematics; Madison M. Gonzales, Senior, Liberal Studies;
Leighann Grapp, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Emma J. Green, Junior, Merchandising Management; Tilly T. Irwin, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Kyle Kavanagh, Junior, Business Administration; Robert F. Koll, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Ethan R. Ladd, Senior, Natural Resources; Eli J. Nicholas, Junior, Mathematics; Dennis D. Scott, Junior, Business Administration; Matthew C. Shelton, Senior, Economics; Kylie A. Tyler, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Robert J. Yde, Post Baccalaureate, Education.
3.5 or better: Nafiz M. Azam, Senior, Finance; Andrew R. Baker, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Logan R. Bertram, Senior, Liberal Studies; Matthew N. Boyer, Junior, History; Benjamin M. Burkley, Senior, History; Colton M. Byers, Junior, Music; Melanie M. Carle, Senior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Jamie J. Cox, Junior, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Dominick M. Crittenden, Senior, Accountancy; Austin G. Culver, Senior, Accountancy; Kendall L. Dalton, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Cynthia de la Torre, Senior, Psychology;
Bryce A. Dickerson, Junior, Kinesiology; Brianna L. Donner, Sophomore, Biology; Eliya R. Dunmire, Junior, Liberal Studies; Matthew Easdale, Senior, Political Science; Hannah K. Engom, Sophomore, Spanish; Mckenna G. Fee, Freshman, Pre-Public Health; Zackary R. Fergason, Senior, English; Artemas Y. Finnell, Senior, Kinesiology; Hannah N. Fitz, Senior, Digital Communication Arts; Nicholas D. Fleetwood, Sophomore, Business Administration; Daniel D. Green, Junior, Computer Science; Alexandra G. Guerrero, Senior, Bioengineering; Carolina Guillen, Senior, Bioengineering;
Austin J. Gulstrom, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Nishana J. Hamann, Senior, English; Zachary A. Hamann, Sophomore, Chemistry; Meagen L. Harlson, Senior, Kinesiology; Michael Harrison, Post Baccalaureate, Horticulture; Benjamin R. Hauser, Junior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; David J. Headrick, Sophomore, Pre-Computer Science; Hunter T. Humphreys, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Christopher M. James, Junior, English; Edward T. Kingston, Sophomore, Mathematics; Nathan D. Kinkade, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jonah R. Koerner, Senior, Accountancy; Charles D. Koll, Senior, Computer Science;
Tanushri M. Kumar, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Sarah G. Lapinski, Senior, Earth Sciences; Conner D. Maddalozzo, Senior, Computer Science; Alec S. Marlega, Senior, History; Douglas C. Marsh, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Nicholas D. McBee, Sophomore, Pre-Electrical and Computer Engineering; Carmen McCormack, Senior, Applied Visual Arts; Leif M. Miller, Sophomore, Pre-Elect & Computer Engineer; Brittany Mills, Senior, Natural Resources; Ryan G. Nelson, Sophomore, Design and Innovation Management; Jonah L. Nicholas, Senior, Forest Engineering;
Brittany Parsegian, Senior, Political Science; Chelsea N. Peaslee, Senior, Sociology; Peter T. Perlot, Senior, Political Science; Andrew W. Peterschmidt, Senior, Kinesiology; Ashley R. Plagmann, Senior, Renewable Materials; Hannah R. Price, Senior, Accountancy; Maddie D. Price, Junior, Design & Innovation Management; Jose F. Ramos, Junior, Computer Science; Karissa N. Renyer, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Paige J. Reynolds, Senior, Earth Sciences; Hanna L. Riley, Sophomore, Biology; Emily L. Rochelle, Senior, Human Development and Family Science;
Griffen L. Rogers, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Sarah J. Rogers, Junior, English; Joshua L. Rondeau, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Eric A. Russell, Senior, Music; Daniel Salazar-Garcia, Senior, Kinesiology; Elise A. Schuh, Junior, Mathematics; Noah C. Shelton, Junior, History; Carson J. Silsby, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Paige E. Sim, Senior, Business Administration; Connor J. Smith, Freshman, Management; Haley N. Smith, Junior, English; Emilia T. Soot, Junior, Music; Maile K. Spencer, Freshman, Biology;
Cailee R. Stahl, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; James A. Stahl, Senior, Finance; Anthony S. Straw, Senior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Michael A. Stuckart, Senior, Business Information Systems; Forrest R. Thomas, Junior, Business Information Systems; Peyton A. Thompson, Junior, Political Science; Emily E. Valentine, Junior, Business Administration; Kurt L. Watne, Senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Bridget M. Watte, Sophomore, Pre-Public Health; Benjamin C. Watts, Senior, English; Brayden M. Wigle, Sophomore, Pre-General Engineering;
Madison R. Wobig, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Cindy Wong, Junior, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Shirley Wong, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Nikole Yearout, Junior, Biology; Guillermo A. Zambrano, Senior, BioHealth Sciences.
Brownsville
3.5 or better: Joshua Deaver, Senior, Civil Engineering.
Halsey
3.5 or better: Sara Perry, Junior, Human Development and Family Science.
Harrisburg
Straight-A average: Adam D. Ragle, Post Baccalaureate, Mechanical Engineering.
3.5 or better: Shelby L. Davis, Junior, Kinesiology; Jasmine Kaur, Junior, Public Health; Boaz L. Kelson, Senior, Mathematics; David S. Meldrum, Senior, Forest Engineering; Karina Ruiz Lopez, Junior, Public Health.
Lebanon
Straight-A average: Linda Bailey, Junior, Political Science; Jack T. Barnes, Junior, Computer Science; Joshua M. Campbell, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Elise C. Clark, Junior, Graphic Design; Kelly S. Cornelius, Senior, Nutrition; Cameron R. Cox, Senior, Finance; Jennifer J. Lima, Senior, Liberal Studies; Amalia G. Lopez, Senior, Bioresource Research; Abigail E. Mars, Senior, Psychology; William S. Stellbrink, Senior, Music; Zachary M. Thomas, Senior, Computer Science.
3.5 or better: Zoya A. Altuhova, Freshman, Chemistry; Jorian M. Bruslind, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Samantha J. Burroughs, Senior, Food Science and Technology; Kari R. Dagsland, Junior, English; Nathan W. Diebel, Senior, History; Emily Disbury, Senior, Forestry; Mckenzie J. Foster, Senior, Civil Engineering; Michael Z. Huang, Junior, Computer Science; Stephanie N. Kelley, Senior, History; Trenton L. Kilgore, Senior, Electrical and Computer Engineering; Allen C. Ma, Senior, Exercise and Sport Science;
Tiffany A. Markert, Freshman, Pre-Graphic Design; Kevin L. Meek, Senior, Forest Engineering; Alyosha D. Monson, Sophomore, Finance; Isaiah T. Morelos, Junior, Accountancy; Orin L. Osborne, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Charles M. Patrick, Senior, Manufacturing Engineering; Mariah D. Peterson, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Jacob T. Rappe, Senior, Management; Trevor S. Reid, Senior, Physics; Jacob T. Smith, Senior, Management; Kordell L. Sommer, Senior, Economics; McKenna R. Spier, Senior, Public Health;
Henry M. Thomas, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Desiree M. Weatherly, Sophomore, Digital Communication Arts.
Lyons
3.5 or better: Rebecca C. Bright, Junior, Speech Communication; Timothy J. Cook, Sophomore, English.
Scio
3.5 or better: Tyler R. Clark, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Justin L. Cooper, Sophomore, Marketing; Wayde A. Crawford, Junior, Music; Alexander J. Traeger, Junior, Mathematics; Reyna R. Villanueva, Junior, Animal Sciences.
Shedd
3.5 or better: Kayla M. Crossan, Senior, Liberal Studies.
Sweet Home
Straight-A average: Nanette M. Holmes, Senior, Liberal Studies; Marilee C. Hoyle, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Daniel J. Virtue, Sophomore, Pre-Forest Engineering.
3.5 or better: Keenan Costelow, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Haley L. Kent, Senior, Environmental Sciences; Christopher J. Melcher, Senior, Forestry; Gracie N. Olson, Junior, Pre-Forest/Civil Engineering; Lindsay Sandusky, Junior, Botany; David M. Skeen, Senior, Computer Science; Madeline J. Tyler, Senior, Microbiology.
Tangent
Straight-A average: Rachel H. Devyldere, Senior, Biology.
3.5 or better: Anna L. Alex, Sophomore, Animal Sciences; Anna K. Breen, Junior, Bioresource Research; Devin B. Goodwin, Sophomore, Mathematics; Gwen Moulton, Senior, Horticulture; Carly S. Storm, Senior, Marketing.