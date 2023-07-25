It’s been nearly three years since the 2020 Labor Day fires destroyed around 5,000 homes, and not everyone has recovered from the devastation.

In Linn County, 11 people are still trying to pick up the pieces.

They're among 101 households across Marion and Linn counties that aren’t finished rebuilding, said Melissa Baurer, director of integrated health and outreach at Santiam Hospital & Clinics in Stayton. The organization has taken on 360 cases, and 259 households have been successfully rebuilt, she said.

Slowing the rebuild effort was the timing of the Labor Day fires, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant many organizations that partner with the case workers were not working in person, slowing communication and the delivery of materials, Baurer said.

Applying for funds can also be a grueling process. It took two years to get a funding application approved, and they had to appeal 10-15 times, she said. The health care provider has caseworkers who have connected fire victims with resources, helping them gain access to aid and services to rebuild their homes.

“The red tape of government funding makes it hard for people to move quickly,” Baurer said.

There’s also an emotional component to the delays. Sometimes it takes awhile to feel ready and return to the site of where everything was lost, she said.

Close to $100,000 has been allocated to those affected by fires in Linn County, most of which had been donations collected by the county, Commissioner Will Tucker said. He’s been in close contact with case workers to manage what funds may be needed.

There’s also wildfire funds from the state, volunteer organizations that aid in the effort to rebuild, and Linn County’s general fund, which has just under $20,000 set aside for individuals on an as-needed basis, Tucker said.

They’ve been able to help a lot of people, Tucker said.

But three years later, the work isn't done. Not for everyone.

Destruction

Bruce Bailey was used to looking at danger square in the eye. He had been the director of the St. Louis chapter of Americorps for 26 years, on the frontlines of Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Katrina and the California fires in 2018.

On Sept. 7, 2020, Bailey was monitoring a fire across from his 43-acre property on Potato Hill and communicating with officials about the progress. He was calm and felt certain flames wouldn't make their way to his property.

What he wasn’t prepared for was a second fire to cross the Santiam River on Sept. 8, and race up the other side of his property to claim the house where his slept.

With windows bursting, glass flying everywhere, together he and his wife, Kathleen Becherer. The tin roof was blowing off.

People don’t tell you about how terribly loud fires are, Becherer said. You see what it looks like on TV. You expect the brightness of the flames and the smoke that makes it so you can barely see your hand out in front of you.

But not the noise.

Fire is loud, it roars, and you can’t hear anything else, Becherer said. The experience was horrifying and terrifying, but there was also a sense of magnificence in being in the middle of such destruction, like being in the eye of a storm, she said.

The couple fled to their barn to free their livestock, but the goats were too scared to flee. She suffered some burns on her hands, face, back and legs in the process. She would later undergo three surgeries to recover.

Becherer had to leave her beloved goats behind. As she left their enclosure, one goat, named Nutmeg, had followed behind her.

Together, the three took shelter in the only car that hadn’t instantaneously blown up. They made their way to a pasture on their property. The grass had already burned, so Bailey considered it the safest place they could be.

In the nearly four hours that passed, the couple watched the destruction of their land from the car windows, keeping the air filters on full blast. They called family members and comforted each other.

“It was very sobering, I was too much in shock to feel the pain, and I was just holding onto Bruce being OK with the fact we may die,” Becherer said.

As the fire died down, a neighbor came, chainsaw in hand, to clear a walking path for them to leave their property and seek medical attention.

The pair felt lucky to escape with their lives. But they could also feel the weight of a great loss.

“You lose a sense of time and space. It’s not just stuff. You lose your home, records of who you are and where you came from,” Bailey said.

The loss: several buildings, including two houses, the barn, a garage, beekeeping building, multiple chicken coops, agricultural equipment storage and a fruit processing building. They lost 28 goats, around 20 chickens, 12 bee hives and 800 fruit trees.

And nearly three years later, the couple is still rebuilding.

Rebuilding

At the couple's homestead outside of Gates, tree trunks black with fire line the property. The orchard is still scorched, with twisted bare branches that once bore fruit. In the distance on the hills past the Santiam River, tufts of new green growth emerge from trees scarred by fire.

The house is an active construction site, with pencil markings denoting measurements on the walls, gaps in the wooden beams of the porch and stacks of panels not yet laid as flooring.

“We’re trying to make it as fire-wise as possible,” Becherer said.

The couple has stayed in hotels, a tent and an RV on the property while working on the house. Now they have an apartment, but it’s difficult to afford while they are working on the house. They commute from about a half-hour away nearly everyday to oversee the construction of their property.

They’ve gotten funds from several programs, but they are still coming up short, Bailey said, by about $200,000.

The couple had bought the property in 2014 and expected to have a peaceful retirement in their 70s. Lately, rebuilding has taken much of their time. They haven’t even gone out to the beach, lamented Becherer.

It’s been a long process. Bailey originally thought they may be getting more federal funds from the Department Housing and Urban Development and better support from the Small Business Administration, he said.

But through it all, the couple has had a positive outlook. The fires happened in the middle of pandemic restrictions and social unrest, a time when people weren’t very connected with each other.

But Becherer and Bailey have felt the kindness of their neighbors and have made friendships through the support group they are a part of, Becherer said.

“It was neighbors helping neighbors,” Bailey said.

Linn County building inspectors were among the first people to visit the property right after the fires and have been instrumental in their rebuilding process, Bailey said.

They've also received a lot of help from the Santiam Integration Team who took them on as a case, she said.

Bailey held a clear container of strawberries out to the three goats. They nudged their heads, each taking the fruit from his hands.

“She’s my little berry queen,” he said, while gingerly lowering his hand to the female goat, the smallest of the trio.

It turns out, Nutmeg was pregnant, he said. Maybe that's why she followed them away from the fire while the other goats were scared, he said.

Now the three goats — Nutmeg and her two offspring — are housed in a new enclosure on their property.

“We want to make sure the place is good for surrounding animals,” Bailey said. He has plans to plant native plants. He wants to replant the orchards too.

“It’s been a really long journey, and we still got a way to go,” he said.

Aftermath

Caseworkers are on the frontlines of how a disaster continues to affect someone, Baurer said. Through it all some survivors' mental and physical health declines. Some are unable to get back in the workforce or are burdened by responsibilities that they didn’t have before they lost their homes and financial security.

“When the net of stable housing and a support system isn’t there, people don’t meet their primary needs," Baurer said.

In some cases people have taken their lives or battled deeply with mental illness, she said. Other times, their physical health completely deteriorates.

Lisa Bennett-Long watched it happen to her late husband.

Just before the Labor Day fires claimed their home, Johnny Bennett had returned from the hospital after receiving care for esophagus cancer and was declared cancer-free.

In the stress of losing their possessions and witnessing the damage to their 3-acre property, he couldn’t accept it. Then the cancer came back.

Bennett-Long attributes the stress to playing a factor in his demise.

“He was heartbroken that he lost everything. It killed him,” the 59-year-old said.

Suddenly Bennett-Long was a widow and reeling with loss, having to make some financial decisions on her own. She used some of the wildfire funds to pay off the loans they had because she didn’t think she was going to cover it without him, she said.

She had insurance but never really paid attention to it, she said. Some of the application processes for funds were difficult, she said.

It took one loan two years to get an approval, she said.

Right now she’s living in a trailer, and her house is under construction. It was supposed to be finished in March, but some of the funding didn’t go through, she said.

Still, Bennett-Long is hopeful.

When she looks across her property, she sees some of the scorched trees she thought were dead starting to come back to life. Like Becherer and Bailey, she sees new green growth popping out of the soot black branches.

One of them is a lilac tree, her husband’s favorite, Bennett-Long said. They are sometimes called snowball trees because of the abundance of flowers, she said fondly.

“It started showing life a year after he passed, like there’s a part of him still here,” she said.