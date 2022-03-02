Linn County short on funds to expand courthouse

A multimillion-dollar expansion of the Linn County Circuit Courthouse is on hiatus while Linn County officials debate ways to fund the dream project.

The project dates back to Linn County's original plans to build a new justice center next to the Linn County Jail some years ago.

At $60 million, a new justice center proved too pricy for the county, even after splitting the cost with the state 50-50.

Since then, the county turned its attention away from a new building and to expanding the Linn County Circuit Courthouse to include additional security.

Cameras, locks and keycard access have all been added to the courthouse over the years. The county wants to include metal detectors too, something that could be a nuisance to the general public.

"We don't want citizens who are coming in to get a marriage license to go through a metal detector," Linn County Administrative Officer Darrin Lane said in an interview.

According to Lane, expanding the courthouse would create a secure area for the courts and a separate entrance for visitors there on personal or county business.

The measures, Lane said, are part of a statewide push to beef up overall security in public buildings.

Expanding the courthouse could also free up space for county services, which are in need of more real estate, he added.

The estimated costs of expanding the county courthouse, Lane said, was nearly $32 million. Linn County would have to match about $16 million in state subsidies with about $15 million out of its own pocket.

Changes to state law since then have thrown the county another stumbling block: Expansions of existing public buildings like the courthouse are no longer subsidized in part or in full, leaving Linn County back at square one.

On Wednesday, March 2 Lane told Linn County commissioners during a meeting at the Linn County Expo Center the costs of expanding the courthouse might not mean the return on investment local taxpayers may want.

The net gain to the county in terms of space and improvements, he said, would be small compared to the state's if an expansion were to happen.

"My sense is that the board doesn't want to spend $15 million in county money on an expansion, 90% of which is going to the state courts," Lane said. "We want at least a significant improvement to our capabilities and our operations as part of it investment like that."

Linn County Commissioner and Board Chair Roger Nyquist voiced concern the project's toll on county coffers would spur budget cuts.

"That just doesn't seem like a good way to fund this project," Nyquist said. "The numbers just don't work."

Lane said during Wednesday's meeting Linn County will work with state legislators to propose changes to Oregon's public construction programs for next year's legislative session.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

