Linn County Sheriff's Office suspends search for missing Mount Jefferson climber

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for a missing climber on Mount Jefferson, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

A significant amount of resources were used to try to locate Steven Van Pelt, 33, of Salem, who fell July 23 while descending the mountain.

Several mountain rescue teams took great risks while searching for Van Pelt over the last several days in the extreme mountainous terrain, with glacier drifts, falling rocks and debris, the news release states.

Resources have been exhausted and the risk of continuing would jeopardize additional lives, according to the news release. Officials have been in close contact with Van Pelt’s family, who are aware of the decision to end the search.

LCSO was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Deschutes Mountain Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Mountain Rescue, Oregon Emergency Management, the U.S. Army National Guard, the 304th Air Force Reserve, LifeFlight, the Idanha Fire Department, the Detroit Fire Department, Amateur Radio Emergency Services and the U.S. Forest Service.

