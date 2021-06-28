Linn County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting near Foster Reservoir

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a male shooting at at a vehicle at 10:10 p.m. Friday night near the Calkins Boat Ramp on Foster Reservoir east of Sweet Home.

Witnesses described the shooter, Paul Kizer, 35, of Sweet Home as driving away from the area in a Ford pickup.

Deputies responded and located the pickup on Highway 20. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kizer continued driving through Sweet Home. He parked at a residence on Ames Creek Road. After a verbal confrontation, deputies took Kizer into custody.

The investigation revealed Kizer had an argument with a male and threw a rock at the male’s vehicle as it left the area. Upon the vehicle’s return, Kizer fired shots at it, popping a tire. He then fled the scene. Deputies served a search warrant on Kizer’s pickup and located a semiautomatic pistol, magazine and ammunition.

Kizer was transported to the Linn County Jail, where he was lodged for unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of reckless endangering, attempting to elude a police vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief II, and reckless driving. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call LCSO at 541-967-3950.

