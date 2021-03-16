Linn County sheriff makes arrest in child pornography case, investigation ongoing

A Sweet Home man was arrested on child pornography charges, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon announced Tuesday.

William Tyler Paul Maze, 30, was booked into the Linn County Jail on 10 charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The Tuesday announcement said Maze could face additional charges after his electronic devices are further examined.

Maze was arrested after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Maze’s home on Fern Ridge Road.

“The search warrant was the culmination of an investigation into the distribution of child pornography over the internet from an IP address in Sweet Home,” the release said.

Investigators believe Maze sought out, obtained and shared child pornography online, according to the press release. It is unclear at this time if Maze has an attorney able to be reached for comment.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and encourage people with information to contact Detective John Trenary at (541) 967-3950.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1