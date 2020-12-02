Linn County Sheriff investigating homicide

A Linn County man was charged with second degree murder after law enforcement received a 911 call and discovered his mother deceased.

Kris Fiala, 54, was arrested on Tuesday after Linn County dispatched received a 911 hang-up call.

When dispatch called the number back, a man answered and a person could be heard yelling in the background for help, according to LCSO.

Deputies responded to the location on Old Mill Road outside of Lebanon and found Fiala holding a knife.

"Deputies detained Kris, who spit blood in a deputy’s face," a statement from LCSO read.

Fiala's mother, 85-year-old Gladys Fiala, was discovered deceased.

A review of court documents show that Fiala has been charged previously with acts of violence, including strangulation, against various family members. The most recent incident was in 2017. He was convicted of assault in the fourth degree and sentenced to 30 months and 24 months of post prison supervision.

On Tuesday, Fiala was transported to the Linn County Jail and was charged with second degree murder and aggravated harassment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Lovik at 541-967-3950.

