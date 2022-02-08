Linn County sells Sweet Home mill

Linn County commissioners voted on Tuesday to sell a former Sweet Home lumber mill to a private buyer for $800,000.

The approved bid came from Sweet Home developer Josh Victor's Sweet Home Real Estate Restorations LLC, which made a cash offer for the site.

Victor, who owns several lots next to the 154-acre mill site, was one of four developers interested in the property late last year. His original plan included restaurants, breweries and a venue for the Oregon Jamboree.

Albany developer Scott Lepman's Sweet Home Mill Site LLC made a bid of $450,000 for the mill property.

Linn County Real Property Program Manager Rachel Adamec told county commissioners on Tuesday the bid from Sweet Home Mill Site was ineligible for failing to meet the bidding criteria.

Adamec said additional materials submitted by Sweet Home Mill Site to the county after the bidding deadline last week could not be considered.

"It was essentially a counter-offer that changed the terms the county issued for the sale," Adamec said.

Lepman and Victor could not be reached for comment by press time.

Once owned by Weyerhauser and Willamette Industries, the aging mill has sat abandoned for decades. The property was sold to Linn County in 2010 after amassing years worth of back taxes.

The property raised red flags with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality over the years, ranging from soil contamination to asbestos. It cost Linn County hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.

The mill's list of environmental concerns is down to a leak from an anti-sapstain booth, the department's database showed on Tuesday. The mill is listed as under investigation.

On Tuesday, Linn County Board of Commissioners Chairman Roger Nyquist described the property as "somewhat to mostly rehabilitated," praising the county's work cleaning up the site.

"I think the offer on this property reflects the work done today that somebody is willing to part with $800,000 potential to develop this," Nyquist said.

Tuesday's vote ends a years-long saga encompassing Sweet Home and Linn County, one which often raised tensions among local leaders.

Sweet Home Real Estate Restorations will also file an additional $110 records fee with the county, Adamec said.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

