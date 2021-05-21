 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn County sees two new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases
0 comments

Linn County sees two new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 03 mark
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Of those cases, 38 were identified in Linn County. 

The agency also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, with two in Linn County. One of the local fatalities was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on May 3 and died on Wednesday. The other was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on May 10 and died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Both women had underlying conditions. 

OHA does not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, on the grounds that doing so would violate patient privacy.

Benton County continued to trend lower than Linn County, reporting five new cases on Friday and no new deaths. 

In total, Linn County has reported 5,175 cases of the virus while Benton has reported a cumulative total of 3,154. 

CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID-19 update (May 22)
Local

COVID-19 update (May 22)

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News