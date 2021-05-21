Linn County sees two new COVID-19 deaths and 38 cases

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state. Of those cases, 38 were identified in Linn County.

The agency also reported seven new COVID-related deaths, with two in Linn County. One of the local fatalities was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on May 3 and died on Wednesday. The other was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive on May 10 and died Tuesday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Both women had underlying conditions.

OHA does not release the names of people who die with COVID-19, on the grounds that doing so would violate patient privacy.

Benton County continued to trend lower than Linn County, reporting five new cases on Friday and no new deaths.

In total, Linn County has reported 5,175 cases of the virus while Benton has reported a cumulative total of 3,154.

