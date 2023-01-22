Linn County sees rise in sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in Linn County and syphilis cases have more than quadrupled. The spike in cases has caused Linn County Public Health to shift their focus to more prevention efforts.

“Syphilis is on the rise and HIV is holding ground,” said Linn County Program Manager Shane Sanderson. And the increase seems larger in Linn County than other counties, he said.

“We want to be known for our natural beauty, not something like this,” Sanderson said in a Tuesday Linn County Commissioners meeting.

In the past few years Syphilis cases have risen in Linn County. Syphilis had 13 cases in 2018, but that number rose to 38 in 2021 and then to 60 in 2022, according to the Linn County Board of Health reports.

And that still might be an undercount, since the pandemic made getting access to resources difficult, said Communicable Disease Supervisor Tyra Jansson.

According to data from the CDC, Syphilis is up 52% since 2016.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacterium that can be treated by antibiotics. If it goes untreated, syphilis can cause problems throughout the body, including the brain after many years of infection, according to Oregon Health Authority.

“Early on it's treatable, but much later it can be devastating,” Jansson said. “It’s so important to catch early on.”

HIV has also remained steady over the years and is a concern, Jansson said.

HIV or human immunodeficiency virus, attacks the infection fighting cells of the immune system. This makes it difficult for the body to protect against infections and certain cancers. Without treatment, HIV can gradually destroy the immune system and progress to AIDS, according to Oregon Health Authority.

When asked why the numbers are so high in Linn County, Sanderson said there is no easy answer.

Part of it is access to care and education. But Sanderson said he doesn’t know what is driving the spike.

The county worked with the aftermath of the infection, contact tracing and counting cases. But Sanderson is excited for a more preventative approach.

Usually tracking STIs involves making phone calls and asking questionnaires, after the infection has already been found. However, the county is hoping the creation of a community health worker position can build trust in communities to establish investigations of particular hotspots for sexually transmitted infections.

It’s about getting more into the field and working with communities, he said.

Some of that work will be working with the “houseless" community, Sanderson said. And getting people set up with health care providers is part of the prevention.

Increasing education, resources and followups are important, Sanderson said. That means making an appointment with a healthcare provider when you have a symptom and if you don’t have one, getting in touch with Linn County Public Health to navigate resources, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Sanderson calls STI prevention a “winnable battle.” It’s dependent on public knowledge and individual decision making.

And he hopes that engaging in normalizing conversations will actively work against the walls of taboo around this public health issue.

“We will all benefit from a culture of prevention,” Sanderson said.