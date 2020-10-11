Linn County sees fifth consecutive day of double-digit COVID cases

Linn County added 12 new instances of COVID-19 — its fifth day in a row with double-digit cases — and Benton County added one, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

The state agency reported 337 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking a streak of three consecutive days with more than 400 cases.

Sunday’s tally brings Oregon’s total to 37,262 instances of the illness during the novel coronavirus pandemic. No new deaths were reported, and the state’s death toll remains at 599.

Linn County now has 671 cases, up 103 instances or 18% from a week ago on Oct. 4. Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas also have experienced 14 deaths due to COVID-19.

Benton County now has 382 cases, up 33 or 9.5 percent from Oct. 4, and six deaths.

Scott Noble, Linn County’s public health director, has said that the recent increases, and an upswing in cases in general since Labor Day, can be tied to social gatherings. Noble added last week that if Linn County continued to see double digit days, it could end up on Oregon’s watch list.