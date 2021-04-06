Linn County returns to high risk on Friday

Linn County’s COVID-19 transmission risk designation is set to increase for the first time in weeks — from moderate to high, based on Oregon Health Authority standards — and health experts are warning about a potential Easter surge in cases.

Linn County has sat at the moderate risk level since early March, while Benton County has been categorized as high risk over that same time frame. Linn County’s risk level increases on Friday.

The higher risk level triggers some additional restrictions on businesses and activities in Linn County. For instance, indoor service at restaurants and bars will be limited to 50 people or 25% of capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor seating capacity will be limited to 75 people.

County officials say that the higher transmission risk is due to an increase in out-of-area travel and large-scale gatherings as weather improves. They also generally attributed it to people relaxing their social distancing and mask-wearing.

“People are getting tired of wearing masks, and people are getting more lackadaisical,” said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker. “I think part of that is in the fact that there’s been some COVID-19 resistance to the length of time we’ve been in this. It was supposed to be a few months, and now here we are more than a year later.”