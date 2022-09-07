Linn County residents: Expect power outages this weekend

Pacific Power and Consumers Power customers in Linn County may experience power outages this weekend due to hot weather and possible high winds.

Weather conditions may result in an extreme risk of fire danger beginning Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Pacific Power and CPI may take a preventative measure and execute a power shutoff in high-risk areas if they deem it necessary. This could help mitigate wildfires in the area.

The likeliest areas of Linn County to result in an unplanned outage are the Highway 20 corridor east of Sweet Home; through the Willamette National Forest; areas of Lacomb and Snow Peak and areas north and east of Scio; through Lyons, Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha and Marion Forks.

It could take the power companies between 12 and 48 hours to restore power should an outage occur. Linn County residents should store drinking water and prepare for loss of power to medical devices and refrigerators.

CPI customers can get more information by calling 1-800-872-9036. Pacific Power customers can get more information by calling 1-888-221-7070.