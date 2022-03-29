Linn County reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths

Linn County recorded four new COVID-19-related deaths in the Tuesday, March 29 report from Oregon Health Authority. No additional information was provided on the deaths.

This brings the county’s death toll to 253. Linn County also logged five new cases. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 26,363.

Benton County reported 11 new instances of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county 15,056. No new local deaths were reported, so Benton County’s death toll remains at 66.

Statewide, Oregon logged 351 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 703,465.

OHA also recorded 42 new COVID-19 related deaths in Tuesday’s report, making the state’s death toll 7,115.

Hospitalizations: There are 111 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is seven fewer than the previous report. There are 18 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than the last data.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

One hundred fourteen adult ICU beds are unoccupied, making for a 17% availability rate. There are 401 available adult non-ICU beds, or 9% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 19 adult ICU beds available (19%) and 31 adult non-ICU beds available (4%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 2,684 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 1,990 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, about 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and around 2.88 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 38,228 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 79.8 million.

The CDC also logged 836 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 975,505.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.