Linn County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases; Benton holds steady

The Oregon Health Authority reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, all confirmed, including two in Linn County.

Three more Oregonians succumbed to the disease: a 66-year-old Multnomah County man who died Wednesday, a 61-year-old Multnomah County man who died Tuesday and a 66-year-old Washington County man who died May 4. All had underlying health conditions, OHA reported.

Oregon has now had 3,479 cases of COVID-19 and 137 deaths since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Linn County now has 107 confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease with eight deaths, while Benton has 50 cases with five fatalities.

In the last week there have been two new cases of COVID-19 at Corvallis Manor, one of three known hotspots for the disease in the mid-valley. According to a statement on the Corvallis nursing home’s website, there have now been 19 cases of the disease at the facility, including 13 residents and six staff members. Three residents died after being transferred to a local hospital; six are being treated in the facility’s isolation wing; and four have recovered, the statement said. All six staff members who have tested positive are self-isolating at home, according to the statement.