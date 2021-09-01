Linn County reports 141 new COVID cases, Benton 21

The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus death toll now stands at 3,221.

The OHA's daily report also included 2,827 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases across the state, bringing Oregon's pandemic total to 279,086.

The OHA also announced on Wednesday that Linn County had 141 new cases of COVID-19 and Benton County had 21.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 1,178 on Wednesday, which is 16 more than Tuesday. There were 358 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, up 36 patients from Tuesday.

There state had 52 adult ICU beds available out of 680 total (8% availability), and 326 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,314 (also 8% availability).

Nearly 10,900 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry, the OHA announced. A total of 2,634,870 individuals have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 2,407,200 people have completed a series.

OHA's COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.