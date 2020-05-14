Linn County reopening: Restaurant owner hopes to rebuild business

“I am very happy for our small business owners who get a chance to reopen their businesses, their passion, their livelihoods,” Nyquist said. “This has been a huge team effort.”

Nyquist said local businesses will need to abide by the governor’s Phase I rules.

“We have to follow the state’s guidance on this,” Nyquist said.

Linn County took a proactive approach to reopening, offering to backfill purchases by area chambers of commerce of personal protective equipment that can be distributed to local businesses and agreeing to pay for up to 8,000 testing kits.

“Since April 30, we have tested more than 1,000 people and have had 18 positive tests,” Nyquist said. “Our positive test rate is about 1.7 percent, about half of the state’s average.”

Nyquist has been in regular contact with the governor’s office and said he appreciates her openness “during these difficult times. I was emailing her late last night.”

In addition to his role as board chair, Nyquist owns Lake Shore Lanes, and although he won’t be able to open the bowling alley portion of his business for now, he can reopen his sports bar and miniature golf center.