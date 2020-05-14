Linn County reopening: Restaurant owner hopes to rebuild business

SWEET HOME — Small business owner Michael Hall’s world crash-dived in March when Gov. Kate Brown ordered restaurants and bars to close except for takeout service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall and his wife, Mira, have owned The Point Restaurant overlooking Foster Reservoir for 10 years, and their staff of more than 30 people are like family. Laying off most of them was excruciatingly difficult.
The Halls made major adjustments to keep their business operating, turning a sit-down restaurant into a curbside takeout and delivery operation. Community members brought tables and chairs to eat in the restaurant’s parking lot, and more than 800 tacos would be ordered on Monday nights.
On Thursday, Gov. Brown lifted the ban, allowing most Oregon counties to begin Phase I of a statewide reopening plan starting Friday. Restaurants and bars can again have sit-down service — although with distancing restrictions.
“We’re going to take it slowly,” Hall said. “We are going to take reservations and continue our pick-up and delivery services. We have installed sneeze guards, and our menus will be disposable paper.”
Hall said he feels fortunate that his employees are ready and willing to come back to work.
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the governor’s announcement was extremely good news.
“I am very happy for our small business owners who get a chance to reopen their businesses, their passion, their livelihoods,” Nyquist said. “This has been a huge team effort.”
Nyquist said local businesses will need to abide by the governor’s Phase I rules.
“We have to follow the state’s guidance on this,” Nyquist said.
Linn County took a proactive approach to reopening, offering to backfill purchases by area chambers of commerce of personal protective equipment that can be distributed to local businesses and agreeing to pay for up to 8,000 testing kits.
“Since April 30, we have tested more than 1,000 people and have had 18 positive tests,” Nyquist said. “Our positive test rate is about 1.7 percent, about half of the state’s average.”
Nyquist has been in regular contact with the governor’s office and said he appreciates her openness “during these difficult times. I was emailing her late last night.”
In addition to his role as board chair, Nyquist owns Lake Shore Lanes, and although he won’t be able to open the bowling alley portion of his business for now, he can reopen his sports bar and miniature golf center.
“We are going to have lots and lots of hand sanitizer everywhere,” Nyquist said. “It may be difficult to reopen, but it’s certainly going to be much better than being closed. This will allow people to get back to doing what they know how to do — their passions in life.”
In a letter to the county commissioners advising them the county’s application to reopen was approved, Brown said her goal is to keep Oregon safe and strong and to minimize hospitalizations and deaths.
“I want to be clear that reopening does not come without risks. With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase,” Brown noted. “The contact tracing, testing and personal protective equipment requirements that were part of the conditions for opening will be essential to mitigate that transmission increase.”
