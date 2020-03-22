Linn County records its first novel coronavirus death

Linn County has experienced its first novel coronavirus death, according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The individual was a veteran in his 90s with underlying medical conditions who tested positive on March 11. He died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, on Sunday morning at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
“Our hearts are heavy,” said ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, in the news release. “This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. On behalf of everyone at the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Oregon Veterans’ Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them.”
The name of the veteran will not be released, according to an ODVA news release, which cited federal patient confidentiality law and consideration for the veteran’s family.
The Oregon Health Authority, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, now lists 161 individuals in the Beaver State who have tested positive COVID-19. The Linn County veteran’s death was the fifth from coronavirus in Oregon.
Linn County has 19 cases of COVID-19, the bulk of them connected to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.
Benton County has four cases. Two of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are Benton County residents who contracted the illness in Washington and have stayed in the Evergreen State while receiving treatment.
Staff at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home continues to diligently follow infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines, Fitzpatrick said. “We know they are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep our community safe. All possible resources are being made available to support them in their critical work,” he added.
Since the opening of the Lebanon veterans’ home in 2014, every veteran resident who has passed away has been honored with the “Walk of Honor” in recognition of their service to our country. Typically, staff, residents and family would line the halls to salute and pay their last respects.
Today, amid the COVID-19 situation, staff adjusted this long-honored tribute, according to an ODVA news release. Outside, staff were invited to line the sidewalks and maintain appropriate social distancing while the veteran’s body was escorted to the waiting transportation, draped with a burial flag and a handmade quilt from Quilts of Valor.
Staff fold the burial flag 13 times in accordance with honor guard standards and present it to a family member. Multiple precautionary sterilization measures were taken to protect against the spread of the virus.
“The Walk of Honor is the last form of respect we can offer to honor our veteran and their family,” Fitzpatrick said, in the news release. “In these unprecedented times, traditions are more important than ever. We will continue to ensure our brothers and sisters in arms receive every honor they deserve while following public health guidelines.”
The Oregon Health Authority and other officials also announced details about $4 million in state funding that is going out to local and tribal health agencies to support their COVID-19 response.
Linn County will receive roughly $91,000 in funding, while Benton County will get about $85,000, according to the OHA.
“We believe that those funds will have a significant positive impact on our state’s capacity to perform COVID-19 response functions at the local level,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Their staff are truly on the front lines of the essential epidemiological work that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases in communities. But we know that more resources will be needed across all aspects of the response.”
