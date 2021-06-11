 Skip to main content
Linn County records 79th COVID death
  Updated
vaccine clinic 12

A coronavirus vaccination clinic was held May 17 at Blodgett Elementary School. State health officials reported Friday that the total of fully vaccinated Oregon residents has passed 2 million.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

Linn County has added a 79th coronavirus death.

An 80-year-old Linn County man who tested positive May 21 died May 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield. The presence of underlying medical conditions still is being confirmed.

The Linn County fatality was one of 10 noted in Thursday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. However, the state group did not release details on the deaths until Friday morning.

There were no Benton County deaths reported, leaving Benton’s total at 22. The state death toll is now at 2,726.

Oregon also passed the 2 million mark for fully vaccinated residents, according to the OHA report.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

