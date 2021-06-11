Linn County records 79th COVID death

Linn County has added a 79th coronavirus death.

An 80-year-old Linn County man who tested positive May 21 died May 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield. The presence of underlying medical conditions still is being confirmed.

The Linn County fatality was one of 10 noted in Thursday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. However, the state group did not release details on the deaths until Friday morning.

There were no Benton County deaths reported, leaving Benton’s total at 22. The state death toll is now at 2,726.

Oregon also passed the 2 million mark for fully vaccinated residents, according to the OHA report.

