Linn County provides vaccines for people of color

Albany resident Javier Cervantes hadn’t tried to sign up for a vaccine appointment — the process of untangling eligibility and schedules, he said, was confusing.

Until he received a text.

“A friend sent it to me and then I sent it to a few people,” he said.

It was a message from the local NAACP that invited communities of color to sign up for a vaccine appointment through Linn County’s clinics.

It’s part of a partnership the county is embarking on with the NAACP to help get vaccinations to communities of color.

“Those communities are having more issues with the virus and we’re just trying to be proactive,” said Linn County spokesman Alex Paul.

To date, about 200 people of color have taken advantage of the program, according to the county.

People of color sign up through the partnership by sending an email to lccovidvaccine@co.linn.or.us with their name, contact number and the word “NAACP.”