Linn County Parks starting to open up

But Carroll said he had been bringing on temporary summer staff in anticipation of being allowed to open.

“We have installed soap and sanitizer dispensers that will be difficult to steal in restrooms,” Carroll said. “We hope to go cashless as much as possible. Our staff has been very creative and has done a great job.”

On the county parks website, Carroll asks the public to help keep the campgrounds open by continuing social distancing rules of staying at least 6-feet apart, wearing masks and limiting groups to 10 or fewer people.

Carroll said the quickest way to make a reservation is to book online at https://linnparks.com/parks/find-a-location or email: parks@co.linn.or.us.

“We cannot emphasize enough that we really need the public’s cooperation to make this work,” Carroll said. “We are asking people to abide by the social distancing guidelines. We do not want there to be a virus outbreak from our campgrounds.”

Here is a look at the parks planned for reopening:

River Bend County Park: To open May 11. Reservations are limited and can be made four days in advance.