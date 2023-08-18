The Oregon State Board of Nursing revoked a Linn County nurse's certificate in August.

Disciplinary documents show the board alleges Devon Greshler, a certified nursing assistant and Lebanon resident, abandoned his patients and failed to cooperate with the board's investigation into the matter.

According to the documents, Greshler was reported to the board for patient abandonment on or around July 12, 2022, prompting an investigation.

The board found on July 7 of that year, Greshler had quit without notice during the middle of his shift, leaving his ID badge taped to a manager's office door without notifying his supervisor.

The board requested an interview with Greshler on March 15 as part of its investigation. According to the documents, however, Greshler didn't contact the board. The board requested another interview on March 30 but received no response.

On June 22, the board sent Greshler a notice of its intent to revoke his assistant nursing certificate, while giving him 20 days to request a hearing. He didn't respond to that notice either, according to the documents.

The board ordered to revoke his certificate on Aug. 16.