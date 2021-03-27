Linn County man is Oregon's 2,374th COVID-19 death

A Linn County man was one of Oregon’s newest COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday. The 81-year-old man tested positive on March 14 and died March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin.

That death marks Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-related death, bringing Linn County’s fatality total to 59. The state’s 2,375th death was an 87-year-old Grant County woman who died on March 23.

There were 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, the OHA reported Saturday. That's a decrease from the previous day’s new caseload of 505. Hospitalizations increased 10, however, with 118 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 22 patients in ICU beds, an increase of four from the previous day.

Of those new cases, nine were in Benton County and three were in Linn County. Benton County now has a cumulative caseload of 2,543. Linn County’s cumulative total sits at 3,782. The state’s total caseload sits at 163,702.

On the vaccination front, OHA reported more than 34,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state’s registry this week. Of those, 20,559 were administered on March 26, while 13,949 were administered during previous days and just got accounted for in the registry, meaning all of the new doses were used, according to the OHA.