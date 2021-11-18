 Skip to main content
Linn County man dies of virus, pediatric cases higher in Hispanic populations

Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 02

Oregon added more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to its registry during the weekend. More than 2,000 were third doses or booster shots.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

There was one new COVID-19 related death in Linn County included in Thursday’s coronavirus report from Oregon Health Authority. A 51-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29 died Nov. 12 at Salem Hospital.

Th death raises Linn County’s death toll to 160. There were no new deaths in Benton County, where the death toll remains at 37.

There were 66 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Linn County, raising the county's total to 14,256. There were 20 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County, raising that county’s case total to 5,990.

Children ages 5 to 11 can now get a COVID shot. Among the first: 7-year-old Kye'vontay Jordan.  "All I felt was a little pinch, said Kye'vontay."Now I can sleep not worrying about him going to school and, you know, being exposed to the coronavirus could really affect him and mess him up," said Kye'vontay's father, Brian Jordan. Fifteen million doses of kids' vaccines are arriving at thousands of sites across the country over the next week. The White House is promising enough supply to protect the nation's 28 million children ages 5-11. Doctors' offices, children's hospitals and small clinics started ordering doses last week. "We don't have vaccine yet. We're eagerly awaiting our shipment," said Dr. Lauren Wilson, a pediatric hospitalist at Community Medical Center in Missoula, Montana."So today's the first day we've been giving this vaccine and our phones are ringing off the hook," said Dr. Jennifer Shu, a pediatrician in Atlanta.This rollout will look different from the mass vaccinations we saw in February and March with adults. Colorful Band-Aids and cute therapy dogs are tools in the arsenal to make these pokes less scary."At first, I was feeling nervous, but I mean, I knew how shots felt so right then and there, I felt fine," said Carter Giglio.It comes at a time when vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are impacting vaccinations. Only a quarter of parents say they'll vaccinate their kids right away. "I think we would rather focus on building their immune system rather than giving them just vaccines," said Salah Sarir."I just have to see more data. Once it's actually been implemented and they've had some more testing and a little bit more detail and actually talking to my pediatrician," said Brigette Rahming. "We didn't get ours until I actually talked to our primary physician. That was important."The Pfizer mRNA shot is about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in kids. Those findings are from a clinical trial of more than 4,000 elementary-age children.  It's a third of the adult dose 10 micrograms. The shots are given three weeks apart. "As far as the side effects, you know, the initial clinical trials seem to suggest that kids may actually have fewer side effects or not as severe," said Dr. Rosha McCoy, senior director of the Association of American Medical Colleges."I think some of the parents who are skeptical, who had bad side effects themselves, may be more skeptical about worrying about inflicting it on their kids," said Dr. Ross McKinney, chief scientific officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges.Some providers are taking extra time. At Community Medical Center in Missoula, they're waiting to start kids shots Nov. 8. "One of the reasons that some people aren't vaccinating this Thursday is that the doses are 21 days apart," said hospitalist Dr. Wilson, who is also the vice president of the Montana Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. "And if you were to give a vaccine on Thursday, then it would mean that the second dose would have to be on Thanksgiving. And most people are either out of town or with family, and a lot of our health care workers are off."The first children getting vaccinated today will be scheduled for their second shot Nov. 24. That's the day before Thanksgiving. Given that science says you're considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that second shot, children vaccinated now will be fully protected before the Christmas holiday. 

The OHA reported 1,160 new cases statewide on Thursday, raising the state’s case total to 382,990. There were 13 new statewide deaths, bringing Oregon’s death total to 4,886.

The weekly COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report also was released Thursday, showing that 74.5% of all cases between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Only 25.5% of the 5,924 cases occurred in vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus, state and federal medical officials say.

The pediatric weekly dashboard update also was released on Thursday. It shows that there have been 964 pediatric cases reported since Nov. 7, bringing the pediatric case total to 57,314. Case rates are highest among those age five through 11, and in those who identify as Hispanic.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 419 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 104 of which are in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, there are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 689, or 9% availability. There are 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,123, or 6% availability. In the Willamette Valley, 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and 3% of adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations: The OHA reported that 25,900 new vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 17. As of Thursday, nearly 2.9 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.6 million Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 107,933 new cases on Thursday, bringing the country’s case total to nearly 47.4 million. There were 1,301 new nationwide deaths, bringing the U.S. death total to 764,473.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_. 

