Linn County man dies of COVID-19; state records lowest daily case total in nearly three months

The 20 to 29 age group continues to have the state’s largest number of cases at 21.1% followed by 30 to 39 (17.5), 40 to 49 (15.6) and 50 to 59 (12.8).

Of Oregon’s cases, 51.2% have been female and 47.9% male. The remaining 0.9% was not available. A total of 5.4% of those with cases in the state have been hospitalized, 65.8% have not and the remaining 28.7% was not available.

Vaccinations

OHA reported Monday that 7,390 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,182 doses were administered Sunday and 1,208 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System.