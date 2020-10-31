 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn County man among 14 dead of coronavirus, OHA announced Saturday

Linn County man among 14 dead of coronavirus, OHA announced Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen more Oregonians have been reported dead due to coronavirus by the state health authority, according to a Saturday report.

Those who passed include a 96-year-old Linn County man at his residence; a 91-year-old Marion County man at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital; an 89-year-old Marion County man at Samaritan Albany General Hospital; a 62-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital; a 92-year-old Curry County woman at Curry General Hospital; a 75-year-old Lane County man at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center; a 73-year-old Columbia County woman at her residence; a 66-year-old Crook County woman at St. Charles Medical Center Bend; an 89-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 81-year-old man, 80-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in Multnomah County at their residences; and a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County at a yet-to-be-determined location.

The state death toll has now reached 689.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 555 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state case total to 44,921.

Benton County saw no increase in known cases, while Linn County reported an additional 19 cases.

For more statewide coronavirus updates, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News