Linn County man among 14 dead of coronavirus, OHA announced Saturday

Fourteen more Oregonians have been reported dead due to coronavirus by the state health authority, according to a Saturday report.

Those who passed include a 96-year-old Linn County man at his residence; a 91-year-old Marion County man at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital; an 89-year-old Marion County man at Samaritan Albany General Hospital; a 62-year-old Marion County man at Salem Hospital; a 92-year-old Curry County woman at Curry General Hospital; a 75-year-old Lane County man at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center; a 73-year-old Columbia County woman at her residence; a 66-year-old Crook County woman at St. Charles Medical Center Bend; an 89-year-old man, 89-year-old woman, 81-year-old man, 80-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in Multnomah County at their residences; and a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County at a yet-to-be-determined location.

The state death toll has now reached 689.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 555 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state case total to 44,921.

Benton County saw no increase in known cases, while Linn County reported an additional 19 cases.

For more statewide coronavirus updates, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

