SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

8 a.m. – Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, Wolston Farms

Noon – Fair/vendors open

Noon to 8 p.m. – Pie sale, The Edge, Main Street

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Book sale, Scio City Hall

4 p.m. – Pie-eating contest – Carol Bates Stage

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Cruise-in, Main Street

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Silent auction, Main Street

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer garden, Big Red Pavilion

8:30 p.m. – Live music by Trevor Tagle, Big Red Pavilion

8:30 p.m. – Street dance, Stultz Bros. Feed

SATURDAY

7 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Community breakfast, IOOF Hall

7 a.m. – Lamb trot, Scio High School

8 a.m. – Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, Wolston Farms

9 a.m. – Vendors open

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Scio community yoga, Carol Bates Stage

9 a.m. – Flower show, Carol Bates Stage

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Book sale, Scio City Hall

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Pie sale, The Edge, Main Street

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Fleece & Fiber Show, Old Chapin Mill

11 a.m. – Parade, Starts on Fourth Street

Noon to 3 p.m. – Youth exhibits, SMTA, SE Second Avenue

Noon to 5 p.m. – Quilt show, Scio Middle School gym

12:30 to 3 p.m. – Tractor show, Main Street

1:30 p.m. – Talent show, Carol Bates Stage

2:30 p.m. – Family games, fairgrounds

3 p.m. – Pet show, Carol Bates Stage

4 p.m. – Aaron Ziemer & Life Long Drive, Carol Bates Stage

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Beer garden, Big Red Pavilion

6 p.m. – Chris Spilde & the CottonFoot Band, Carol Bates Stage

7 p.m. – Sheepskin Revue, ZCBJ Hall

8:30 p.m. – Tony Lundervold, Big Red Pavilion

8:30 p.m. – Street dance, Stultz Bros. Feed

SUNDAY

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Shepherd’s Breakfast, Bo Peep’s Café

8 a.m. – Northwest Champion Sheep Dog Trials, Wolston Farms

8 a.m. – Sheep Show, Big Red Pavilion

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Fleece & Fiber Show, Old Chapin Mill

9 a.m. – Vendors open

9 a.m. – Flower show, Carol Bates Stage

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Quilt show, Scio Middle School gym

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Fat Lamb Spin-In, ZCBJ Hall

11 a.m. – Church service, Carol Bates Stage

2 p.m. – Family games