Linn County GOP and commissioners beginning replacement process for Lindsey’s empty seat
The Linn County Board of Commissioners, working with the county branch of the Republican Party, has begun the process of selecting a replacement for recently deceased Commissioner John Lindsey. The local GOP will accept applications from county residents and then present a short list for the commissioners to choose from.

Lindsey, 54, who died on Tuesday from cancer-related causes, was serving his sixth consecutive term on the Linn County board. Two years remain in his term. Because he ran as a Republican, it falls to Linn County Republicans to recommend a list of candidates to the commissioners, who will then deliberate on a desired candidate.

Local Republicans are collecting resumes from anyone who currently resides in Linn County and who has been a registered Republican for at least 180 days. A clear photo of each candidate is also required, and the deadline to be considered is March 20.

Applicants who meet the requirements will be interviewed by local precinct committee persons — party members elected by other members from within the Linn County GOP — and the pool of candidates will be whittled down to a list of five individuals for consideration at a future County Commission meeting.

Linn County Republicans will choose the five finalists in a closed-door vote. From the date that the list is delivered to the county, commissioners have 10 days to agree on a replacement.

“No one can replace Commissioner Lindsey,” Commission Chair Roger Nyquist said in a press release from Linn County. “He was one of a kind, but this process is driven by state statute.”

Nyquist said that Linn County has had many good things happen in recent years “and we want to continue that pattern. I believe a number of well-qualified people will apply for this position.”

In the event that Nyquist and fellow Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger are unable to agree on a candidate, the process heads to Gov. Kate Brown’s office, which will make an appointment based on statutory guidelines — the replacement must be registered to the same party as the deceased, for instance.

Whoever is selected as Lindsey’s replacement will serve the remaining two years of his term. The appointee would have to run for election to seek a new term.

