Linn County fire departments send task force to battle Middle Fork Complex Fire

Six fire agencies from Linn County have sent a task force to the Middle Fork Complex fire in the Willamette National Forest. The dispatch comes after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Monday.
A total of 14 fire department members left Linn County at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville, Tangent, and Harrisburg all sent representatives.
The Emergency Conflagration Act allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office to mobilize firefighters to help protect structures and fight the wildfire. Other task forces from Clackamas, Lane, and Marion Counties were mobilized.
“Fire departments helping other fire departments is woven into the fabric of the fire service,” Albany Fire Department Fire Chief Shane Wooton said.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Middle Fork Complex fire is more than 5,000 acres in size and as of now, is 2% contained. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined. Total personnel at the fire is nearly 700, and there are 14 crews, 6 helicopters, and 30 engines deployed.
As of today, there are 40 active large fires in Oregon and Washington and 11 in northern California, according the Department of Forestry. There are a string of wildfires along parts of the Cascade Mountain range.
With multiple fires throughout the state, some residents of southeastern Linn County may have noticed smoke and haze in the air. According to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality media contact Laura Gleim, the Middle Fork Complex fire is the main contributor to smoke in the area.
Yesterday, the DEQ and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory for southeastern Linn County. Community members are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed and to stay indoors as much as possible.
The advisory is expected to be in effect until at least Friday afternoon. As for the Linn County task force, their assignment at the fire could last up to 14 days, Wooton said.
“The firefighters from Linn County will be hot, dirty, and tired, but it won’t slow them down from accomplishing their mission,” he added.