Linn County Fair unveils musical lineup for 2022 (with names you may know)

The 2022 Linn County Fair will welcome mid-valley singer Sara Evans, the band Sawyer Brown and first-time fair performer Five For Fighting.

This year will mark the second Linn County Fair to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It will also be the first fair to be held without Oregon's statewide mask mandate, which will be lifted by March 11.

Prior to its cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual county fair saw 31,018 people attend in 2019.

In 2021, the Linn County Fair rebounded with 34,330 people in attendance.

The fair is set for July 14 through 16 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center at 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany. Reserved ticket information will be made available at a later date.

Sara Evans

Evans called the mid-valley home in the early '90s and has released eight studio albums, including her most recent album, "Copy That" in 2020.

Twenty of her singles have made the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including No. 1 hits "No Place That Far," "Suds in the Bucket" and "Born to Fly," which also earned a two-time platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

She has worked alongside such country stars as Vince Gill, Martina McBride, Lorrie Morgan, Mindy McCready and Phil Vassar.

Evans last appeared at the Linn County Fair in 2018. She will return on Thursday, July 14.

Five For Fighting

The 2022 Linn County Fair will be the first for pianist, singer-songwriter and music producer Vladimir John Ondrasik, better known as "Five For Fighting."

Five For Fighting has recorded six studio albums and posted three Top 40 hits, "Superman (It's Not Easy)," "100 Years" and "The Riddle."

Ondrasik has also released two platinum-selling albums, "America Town" and "The Battle for Everything."

He was nominated in 2003 for a Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist by the American Music Awards and is a contributing writer for Sports Illustrated.

Five for Fighting will make his debut at this year's fair on Friday, July 15.

Sawyer Brown

The band Sawyer Brown has released 18 studio albums and had more than 50 Hot Country Songs charts hits.

The group has worked with Randy Scruggs, Joe Bonsall and Mac McAnally, among others.

Named after Sawyer Brown Road in Nashville, Tennessee, the band includes lead guitarist Shayne Hill, percussionist Joe Smyth, pianist Greg Hubbard and singer Mark Miller.

Sawyer Brown has had three No. 1 singles: "Step That Step," "Some Girls Do" and "Thank God for You."

Since its inception in 1981, Sawyer Brown has won a Horizon Award from the Country Music Association, and five Vocal Band of the Year awards from the TNN Music City News Country Awards.

The band will appear at the 2022 Linn County Fair on Saturday, July 16.

