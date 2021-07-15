Linn County Fair fully returns in 2021

“This year is gonna be a good year because everyone’s been locked up so dang long,” Bakke said. He had some positive things to say about the way the fair is organized and maintained, too, calling it “the cleanest fair you can go to.”

Another nearby vendor, Jensen Taueu of Dezines by Tau, said that he missed the chance to come out and showcase his art. He and his wife make gorgeous acrylic paintings, along with banners and bracelets and jewelry, all inspired by Hawaiian culture.

“Everything with these tribal lines has a meaning,” Taueu, who was born on the island of Maui, said. He showed off one piece with two sea turtles circling one another, each with unique designs.

The male carried on his back a traditional fishhook, called a makau, which signifies tribal leadership. The hook had shark teeth laid into it, a symbol of bravery and protection. The female carried tidal patterns that symbolize the ocean and the changes that one must overcome in life.

Taueu says he chose the sea turtles, or honu, because they are a key cultural symbol for Hawaiians. He drew a male and female to show how, “through all life’s trials and journeys, he’s got her back.” It was a fitting piece to highlight given that he makes all the designs with his wife. He draws the lines while his wife, Nicky, does the coloring.