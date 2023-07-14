You know it's summer when the Linn County fair is underway.

If you weren't able to make it to the first two days, there's still time to make it to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.

Here's what's on tap Saturday, July 15.

8:30 a.m.: 4-H award ceremony.

11:30 a.m. to noon: Albany High Dance Team at the Family Stage.

Noon: The 4H and FFA livestock auction in the Calapooia Arena.

12:30 to 1 p.m.: Comedian Matt Baker at the Family Stage.

1:15 to 1:45 p.m.: PLAY WITH GRAVITY, a progressive Mototrials team based out of Casper, Wyoming, at Family Land.

2 to 3 p.m.: Comedian Matt Baker at the Family Stage.

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Tanna Banana Storytime at the Family Stage.

4:15 to 4:45 p.m.: PLAY WITH GRAVITY at Family Land.

6 to 6:30 p.m.: Tanna Banana Storytime at the Family Stage.

6:45 to 7:15 p.m.: PLAY WITH GRAVITY at Family Land.

7 p.m.: Cascade Rye on the Main Stage.

8:30 p.m.: Headliner Granger Smith on the Main Stage.

9 p.m.: 4-H and FFA member dance at the Beef Ring

General admission: Adults: $10 at gate; seniors; $7/$8; children 12 and under, free. Parking, $5/day. Concerts: Free with paid general admission: Starting at $25 for reserved seating.