Linn County Expo Center opens lots, stables to wildfire evacuees

Monday's smokey conclusion did not relent, with rains of ash and threats of the spreading Cascades wildfires forcing mid-valley residents from their homes in the early hours of Tuesday.

"I don't know if I have a home left," said Lyons resident Amanda Macnab. She, along with her son, daughter and husband, evacuated their home around 1:30 a.m. and took shelter in an Albany hotel Tuesday before landing at the Linn County Expo Center. The Macnabs were five of around 200 people

The center has a drive-thru check-in station set up by the Linn County Community Emergency Response Team for evacuees in need of assistance. Staff will provide water, among other resources volunteers have brought in as they're needed. Parking for vehicles and trailers is available in front and back of the center and the stables have opened for people bringing along livestock.

Neva Anderson, Linn County emergency preparedness coordinator, said the Red Cross and Salvation Army have stepped in to set up an indoor shelter at the center by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Until then, evacuees are asked to rest in their vehicles.