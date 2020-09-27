Linn County ends three-day stretch of double-digit COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County added three new COVID-19 cases on Sunday – breaking a three-day stretch of double-digit cases – while Benton County had one new instance of the illness, according to data released by the state.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 242 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Sunday, as well as one death, an 81-year-old Multnomah County issue with underlying health conditions.

The state’s novel coronavirus death toll now stands at 547. There has been 32,820 instances of COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the OHA.

On Thursday, Linn County had 15 cases, followed by 12 on Friday and an additional 12 on Saturday. Linn County also recorded double digit cases on Tuesday, with 10.

Linn County now has 522 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. Its caseload is up 56 from Sunday, Sept. 20.

Benton County now has 310 cases, up 25 from a week ago, and six deaths.

Other new cases on Sunday were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (10); Clatsop (8); Columbia (6); Coos (1); Deschutes (15); Douglas (5); Grant (1); Jackson (9); Jefferson (5); Lake (1); Lane (24); Lincoln (1); Malheur (10); Marion (26); Morrow (1); Multnomah (72); Polk (1); Tillamook (1); Umatilla (14); Wallowa (1); Wasco (3); and Washington (23).

The United States now has 7.06 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 204,000 deaths from the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

