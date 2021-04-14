 Skip to main content
Linn County enacts temporary burn ban
The Linn County Fire Defense Board, made up of all the Fire Chiefs in Linn County, with the support of the Oregon Department of Forestry, has approved the decision to ban all backyard burning from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Monday due to the high fire danger associated with increased temperatures, low humidity and breezy winds.

There have already been a number of fires in the area, most of which had very active fire behavior for this time of year, the board said in a news release. The board said it believes that refraining from burning for the next few days will prevent more of these fire events.

