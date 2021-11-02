Linn County election results

Linn County voters are deciding today whether or not to reinstate a four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney's office.
Support Local Journalism
The current levy expires at the end of June, with a rate of $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The new levy would be an increase of 15 cents, imposing a $2.98 per $1,000 rate.
You'll find updates on the results here after polls close at 8 p.m.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Troy Shinn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.