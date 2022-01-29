Linn County community members go square dancing

The halls of the Linn County Expo Center were full of dancers of all ages Saturday afternoon. Participants swung their partners round and round as different dance moves were called out and music filled the air. It was the Mid-Winter Square and Round Dance Festival.

The three-day event was the 61st edition of the festival. The festivities featured callers, cuers and even cloggers. The theme, “These boots were made for dancing,” encapsulated the energy and excitement of the dancers and spectators.

“It’s connection, it’s friendship, it’s enjoyment, it’s kicking up your heels and having fun,” festival chair Karyn Buchheit said.

Ray Gallagher and Brent Mawdsley were the featured callers, and the round dance cuers were Randy and Marie Preskitt. The clogging instructor at the festival was Andy Howard.

Buchheit said the size of the event allows organizers to bring in more experienced callers and cuers.

“When you hold a bigger festival, you’ve got more dancers, higher level callers and more a variety of people,” she said.

Around 400 individuals registered for the annual event. They wore traditional square dancing attire and some partners even had matching outfits. Women and girls twirled in tulle skirts as men donned bolo ties and button down shirts.

“We’ve come for almost 10 years now,” Jack DeGoede of Toledo, Washington said. “It’s a nice winter outing and it’s great seeing all of these faces again.”

DeGoede was dancing with his wife Debbie. The pair have been square dancing for 10 years.

Although everyone did the same dance moves — following the caller’s commands — some added their own special touch. They clapped and cheered, even as the dance moves got more complex.

Dan and Terri Browning came from the Portland area to dance at the festival. They wore matching purple outfits. The pair said the community aspect of square dancing is their favorite part of traveling to events.

“There’s a lot of friendship, we do a lot of things together with our club,” Terri said. Dan added that the social part of the dancing community is a high point for him.

Everyone from kids to retired folk looked like they were having fun on the dance floor. Laughs and hugs were shared between friends and strangers.

Twenty-year-old Emma Dejong of Salem was at the festival with some of her friends. She said she has been square dancing for about 4 months, and the best part for her is getting to dance with her friends.

“We get to carry on the tradition of square dancing,” she said.

Sisters Sierra Nordstrom, 16, and Eliza Nordstrom, 13, are a part of the same square dancing club as Dejong. The sisters are from Scio.

“My favorite part is being with friends and leaning a new skill together,” Sierra said.

All levels of dancers were welcomed, and the callers and cuers helped those when they missed a step.

“If you get it wrong, you’ll get it right next time,” one caller sang.

Although the event was smaller in size than usual, dancers were just thrilled to see friends and meet new people who share their love of square dancing.

For those who aren’t sure if they should try square dancing, Buchheit said to just go for it — even if you think you have “two left feet.”

“This is just Simon Says on a big scale,” she said.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

