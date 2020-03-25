Linn County commissioners looking to help businesses

Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and John Lindsey have sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown with a list of 14 recommendations about how the state can help businesses weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board chairman Roger Nyquist did not sign the letter, which is similar to others sent by other county commissions across the state.

Tucker said he and Lindsey crafted the letter as a way of clearing up some of the confusion surrounding the governor’s executive orders.

“We came up with many of the points in the letter, but we also used some found in letters from other counties,” Tucker said. “I have been able to listen in on conference calls with the governor, but have been unable to actually ask questions. This is one way we can communicate our concerns.”

Nyquist said he didn’t sign the letter because “I don’t believe there is anything in the letter the state will take us up on. I don’t want to make a representation to our small businesses that help is coming from the state's direction.”