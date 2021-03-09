Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey dies

Longtime Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey died of cancer-related causes on Tuesday morning, a county spokesman said. The Lebanon-area resident was 54.
Lindsey, a Republican, had been reelected to a sixth consecutive term as a commissioner in a landslide victory in November 2018.
The Lebanon Union High School graduate lived south of Lebanon. A Navy veteran, Lindsey worked in the refrigeration industry before being elected to represent Position 1 on the Linn County Board of Commissioners in 1998.
A moment of silence was observed in Lindsey’s honor to start the Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, according to a county news release.
“I served with John for 20 years, and at times the passion in the room was through the roof, but in the end it always worked out,” said Board Chair Roger Nyquist. “John accomplished a lot in his time as a Linn County commissioner. The great thing about John was he never held grudges and he had a great sense of humor. He cared deeply about our communities, and I will miss him.”
Fellow Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said Lindsey was “fiercely committed to his ideals and to Linn County.”
“Although I have served on the Board of Commissioners with John for only two months, I have worked on issues with John for the past 20 years,” Sprenger said. “I wish we could have served together much longer.”
After Lindsey’s reelection in 2018, he credited the economic improvements to the area spearheaded by the Linn County Board of Commissioners for his victory.
Before the pandemic, those improvements and projects helped Linn County attract jobs and led to its lowest unemployment rates since Oregon began tracking county-by-county data in 1990.
"We have worked hard to bring a lot of employers to the area and a lot of investment in the area. We have had a lot of different cities that have worked with us on this," Lindsey said in November 2018.
One of his most notable economic achievements was helping secure a $25 million intermodal transportation facility for Millersburg, where commercial trucks and trains will congregate to load and unload products.
Lindsey thought the facility, which soon will be constructed, would benefit local farmers and natural resource businesses.
He also was proud of the county’s role in providing economic assistance to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsey strongly believed in the county’s response to the pandemic, including its support of testing programs in area congregate care homes and mass testing and vaccination clinics at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, a county news release states.
He was especially proud of the county’s successful involvement in a $1 billion breach of contract lawsuit in 2019 against the Oregon Department of Forestry, according to the news release.
In general, Lindsey had a strong grasp of issues such as the rural economy, the county budget and affordable housing.
His perspective on these topics and others, such as the timber industry, stemmed from his local background. “My address has been Lebanon, Oregon, pretty much my entire life,” Lindsey said in an October 2018 interview.
Lindsey had a fiery personality at times, and this could occasionally land him in hot water. But even his missteps seemed to stem from his principles.
County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said in the news release that he and Lindsey were close friends for many years.
“John was a warrior. You always knew where you stood with John because he would tell you,” Druckenmiller said. “He dearly loved Linn County and our country. If you had John as a friend, it’s as good as you could get in life, because he always had your back. He was an honest and decent guy.”
Druckenmiller added, “I’m sure that heaven today is a much noisier place because my friend John Lindsey is there.”
The Board of Commissioners will select Lindsey’s successor from a list of names provided by the Linn County Republican Party. Two years remain on Lindsey’s term.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.