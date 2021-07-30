Linn County buys U.S. Bank building

The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a purchase agreement to buy the former U.S. Bank building in downtown Albany. It’s part of an ongoing effort to bolster the county’s inventory of office space.

The building located at 205 SW Ellsworth St. is being purchased for $1.3 million, about $100,000 more than its assessed value. It’s currently owned by Mittleman Properties based in Portland. It was constructed in 1957 and always housed the community branch of the bank until it closed in at the beginning of this year.

Officials said that the 12,000-square-foot building will add some much-needed office space to a county that employs hundreds but doesn’t have enough space in the courthouse or existing office buildings to house all the employees.

“We have, what, 700-plus employees and there’s just a real estate shortage as far as where to house people,” said Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger, who said she was unaware of the county’s dire need for more downtown office space when she took office in January. “There are thing this county needs us to do and, frankly, we don’t have the space to do them in. I’m in support of this … it’s close to the central hub of county operations.”

