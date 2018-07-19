Public health officials are warning area residents to take precautions after a rabid bat was found in Albany.
According to the Linn County Environmental Health Program, an Albany resident discovered a sick bat July 9 in an animal feed bucket in the middle of the afternoon.
The bat was sent to the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory for testing. Results confirmed the bat was positive for rabies.
Holly Jeffryes of the Linn County Environmental Health Program said the department would not provide specific information on where the bat was found so as not to provoke fear in the area. She said 10 percent of bats are found to carry rabies and people affected by the animals should contact the health department.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, bats are the most common carriers of rabies in this state. So far in 2018, five bats have tested positive for rabies in Oregon.
The Linn County Environmental Health Program recommends staying clear of bats, wildlife or other mammals seen exhibiting odd behavior. Anyone who finds a bat, stray animal or other wildlife on his or her property is encouraged to take children and pets indoors and call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 1-866-968-2600.
Authorities emphasize the main protection for humans is to make sure pets are vaccinated and avoid contact with stray animals and wildlife. Public health officials advise taking extreme precautions before attempting to handle a bat. If it is necessary to pick up a bat, it is best to wear heavy gloves, use a shovel or both.
In the event of bat contact such as a bite or scratch, an attempt should be made to safely capture the bat for testing for the rabies virus. Efforts should be made to collect the bat without destroying the head and the bat should be kept in a cool place. Immediately seek medical attention and report the incident to Linn County Environmental Health at 541-967-3821, Ext. 2374.
For more information about rabies, please visit the Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division website athttps://bit.ly/2LshGRj. Or visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at: https://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
