Linn County approves 2021-22 budget

The Linn County Board of Commissioners approved the county budget for next fiscal year, which begins in July. Major budget moves include additional funding sources for public health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the completion of the veteran’s home levy after 10 years.
The budget of more than $215 million was approved at the board's Tuesday meeting.
In April, the budget was approved by the budget committee, which includes the three county commissioners as well as three members of the public. That budget was for about $203 million, but the county received over $12 million in additional federal funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act that was passed by Congress in March. Those kinds of COVID-relief increases had other effects on the budget for this upcoming year, too.
The county property tax rate holds at approximately $1.27 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The four-year sheriff’s levy, which also goes toward funding the district attorney’s office and other criminal justice departments in the county, will hold at $2.83 per $1,000 and ends next June. A ballot measure to increase the levy amount failed in November, though the current levy runs through next fiscal year.
The final property tax component of the budget comes from the 4-H Extension Service, which operates under the county budget with a little more than $1 million in expenditures. That service district has maintained a tax of 7 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
COVID-19 resulted in large inflows of cash to the county general and grants funds, which helped to bolster the response to the pandemic and to reimburse departments for the added workload and materials that were needed.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, for instance, received a $500,000 reimbursement grant from the general fund in order to pay off the added labor and materials that went toward running the county’s mass testing and vaccination sites. The department also benefited from additional FEMA dollars following the fire evacuation shelter held at the fairgrounds last summer.
The added CARES Act funding also went toward the costs of stricter sanitation practices, installation of better ventilation systems, and other costs associated with keeping government buildings safe while workers and members of the public continued to use the courthouse and other buildings.
“The CARES Act has been helpful in negating our costs of dealing with the requirements that have been put in place due to the pandemic,” said county administrative officer Darrin Lane. “Specifically, the cleaning, sanitizing, (and) adjustments to HVAC systems and purchasing of equipment and materials to create safe work spaces.”
The Linn County Public Health Department, which officials say often operates in the red or right at the zero mark in its end balance year-to-year, instead received millions of dollars in federal and state grants as part of its COVID-19 responsibilities. The department has overseen the county’s testing and vaccination clinics, as well as the distribution of more than 1.5 million pieces of personal protective equipment (like masks) since the start of the pandemic.
“In the non-departmental general fund, we’ve got another $25 million coming to us that’s never been there before,” said Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins. “Almost 100% of (Public Health’s) operating budget is based on grants … and they are sitting on money going into next year because the government has given them money through the state.”
Of course, the pandemic also had more indirect effects on the budget. The county parks department, for instance, benefited from a spike in outdoor recreation. In the 2020-21 budget, revenues climbed by about half a million, and heading into this next fiscal year, the county is showing an additional $300,000 in revenues. Most of that increase is borne on the backs of increased online reservations to use county parks.
“COVID has resulted in a lot of additional use and activity in the parks, particularly the campgrounds,” said county administrative officer Darrin Lane.
The other big revenue change is in the completion of the veterans home levy, which for the past decade has gone toward paying off the more than $13 million in local funding that went toward the total $40 million project. The Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon was funded primarily through state and federal dollars, though the local levy of 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed value helped to pay off about $2 million per year over the life of the debt. The last payment was about $900,000 this year and that final payment means that levy now comes off local property tax rolls.
As the four-year law levy expires at the end of the next fiscal year, and as COVID-19 funding wanes and timber revenues potentially drop because of the 2020 wildfires, officials say next year’s budget could look a lot different in terms of funding sources.
“Next year’s budget is going to be a completely different thing because the COVID stuff will be done, or at least waning away,” said communications director Alex Paul. “So it’s going to be a different looking budget.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.