Linn County appoints Will Tucker to vacant board seat

Even though Sprenger said she might have preferred a fresh face on the board, she also opted to go with someone who has the experience to take the responsibilities in stride.

“I keep going back to the basics, which is (that) we have a pandemic, we have that lawsuit and some significant processes in place in this county,” Sprenger said. “That all takes experience. The best we can do, I think, is Will.”

Tucker took some time out from his volunteer shift helping with vaccination efforts at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center on Tuesday for a brief interview with Mid-Valley Media.

“I think the job is too important to not have someone who is ready to jump right in,” he said. “It’s one of the best jobs in the world, and I absolutely love it.”

Tucker decided not to seek reelection following a serious injury to his leg incurred when he fell while walking the grounds of his 50-acre ranch in Scio. It was after that fall he learned he has osteoporosis, making the injury to his bones much more severe than it might have been otherwise.