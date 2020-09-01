Linn County ahead of 2010 Census responses

The deadline for the 2020 census has been moved up a month, but with a few weeks left to go, Linn County has already surpassed its 2010 response rate.
"Linn County is doing great," said Misty Slater, a regional census media specialist for Oregon, Nevada and Idaho. "I looked yesterday, and so far Oregon is at about 87%, which means 87% of households have responded."
That number is a combination of those who self-reported either online, over the phone or by mail and those who answered after receiving a visit from a census taker at their door.
As of Tuesday, just over 91% of Oregon households had responded.
In Linn County, 70.2% of households have self-responded by turning in their 2020 census questionnaire, whether it be online, over the phone or through the mail. In 2010, the rate was 68.3%.
"And that was the final count," Slater said of the 2010 response rate. "There's still time in 2020."
Census workers will continue to collect data through the end of this month.
The census, conducted every 10 years, attempts to count every person living in the U.S. The results determine representation in Congress as well as funding for each state on a variety of fronts.
"It's 10 minutes of work for 10 years of funding, and that's not a bad deal," Slater said.
But some communities have historically been undercounted and may continue to be underrepresented.
"For some reason children under 5 are historically undercounted," Slater said, noting that people may not understand that all people living in their household can be counted for the census.
Renters are also undercounted. According to Slater, there are a variety of reasons for that, ranging from the fact that they move more often than homeowners to being unsure if they can answer the census if they don't own the unit they occupy.
"Tribes might not know if they have to respond," Slater said of Native and Indigenous communities. "I don't even know the reasons why they wouldn't respond, but I do know we have a tribal specialist working with tribes to get them to respond."
Slater said the Latino community also has a lower response rate.
"If they are undocumented, that can be a fear in itself," she said.
The census does not have a citizenship question, and all information is kept confidential.
The census can be completed online, over the phone or by mailing in the questionnaire.
And while Linn County is answering at a higher rate than it did 10 years ago, it's currently sixth in the race to become the top-responding county. As of Aug. 28, Washington County had a self-reporting response rate of 76.2%, landing on top of the list. It was followed by Clackamas, Polk, Multnomah, Benton and Linn.
Benton has a current self-response rate of 71.8%. In Linn County, Albany is leading the self response rate with 74.4% of the city's households answering the census. Lebanon is a close second at 70.6% and Sweet Home third with 67.4%.
