Linn County ahead of 2010 Census responses

But some communities have historically been undercounted and may continue to be underrepresented.

"For some reason children under 5 are historically undercounted," Slater said, noting that people may not understand that all people living in their household can be counted for the census.

Renters are also undercounted. According to Slater, there are a variety of reasons for that, ranging from the fact that they move more often than homeowners to being unsure if they can answer the census if they don't own the unit they occupy.

"Tribes might not know if they have to respond," Slater said of Native and Indigenous communities. "I don't even know the reasons why they wouldn't respond, but I do know we have a tribal specialist working with tribes to get them to respond."

Slater said the Latino community also has a lower response rate.

"If they are undocumented, that can be a fear in itself," she said.

The census does not have a citizenship question, and all information is kept confidential.

The census can be completed online, over the phone or by mailing in the questionnaire.