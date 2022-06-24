Linn County adopts $224.6 million budget

The Linn County Board of Commissioners adopted Thursday morning a $224.6 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Rising inflation was a significant factor in building this year’s budget, according to Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul.

The budget, with a tax rate of $1.27 per $1,000 of assessed value, had previously been approved by the six-member budget committee at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Will Tucker and Sherrie Springer all sit on the committee, in addition to Jennifer Stanaway, Kerri Johnson and Melissa Barnard.

Treasurer Michelle Hawkins brought the previously-approved $221.8 million budget to the commissioners Thursday, but with an additional nearly $3 million allocated by the State of Oregon for the Health Department.

Commissioner Nyquist said he would only vote to adopt the budget pending further details on how the Health Department plans to use the funds, which the county had not asked for but received automatically.

The Law Enforcement Levy is $2.98 per $1,000 of assessed value, which will help fund the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office/Law Library and Juvenile Department.

The General Fund totals nearly $53.9 million, including a contingency fee of about $1.2 million.

Other funds included in the budget are: Road Fund, $42.5 million; Fair Fund, $527,000; Law Library, $290,501; General Grants Fund, $29.9 million; Bicycle and Pedestrian Fund, $114,368; Comer Preservation Fund, $618,384; Historical Fund, $37,501; County Forest Park Fund, $1.1 million; Health Fund, $48.8 million; County School Fund, $2 million; Federal Forests Title3/Restricted Fund, $235,000; and Unemployment Insurance Fund $1.6 million.

The 4-H & Extension Service District budget was also adopted Thursday morning, totaling $967,047 with a tax rate of 7 cents per $1,000 assessed value.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

