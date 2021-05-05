Linn County administering small business pandemic grants

Right now, it’s unknown what amount businesses can expect to see. It depends on how many apply and how many rounds of payments the county decides to go out for. In December, 140 businesses took advantage of the program and money was doled out in multiple phases. Hawkins estimated that some businesses received around $10,000 to $13,000 when all three rounds of payments were said and done.

However, there’s less money to go around this time, so last year’s figures might not be indicative of what local businesses can expect this time. If more businesses apply this time, there would be both less money available and more businesses to split it between. At the moment, officials are estimating about $4,000 per business.

One of the businesses that benefited from the program in December was Randy’s Main Street Coffee in Brownsville. While owner Randy Ginn declined to provide more details, he said that he “was grateful for the donation from the county” and said that the money “was a big help.”

Applications can be found online at the Linn County website by the end of the week, or at a local Chamber of Commerce office.

“Our goal would be (to get payments out) no later than Monday,” said Nyquist. “Applications should go up online by the end of the week.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government.

