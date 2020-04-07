Linn County adds new COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Linn County has one new COVID-19 case for a total of 45 while Benton County remains at 21, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health Authority.

OHA announced 49 new cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and four new deaths from the disease. A total of 1,181 Oregonians have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 have died, the state agency reported Tuesday.

According to the OHA data, two Linn County residents and one Benton County resident have died from the disease, but those totals do not include the most recent death at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

The vets home announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that a third resident of the Lebanon facility had died, which would bring Linn County’s COVID-19 death toll to three.

Calls to Linn County and OHA officials seeking to resolve the discrepancy were not immediately returned.

Three of the latest fatalities were Marion County women, aged 71, 83 and 98. The fourth was a 91-year-old Washington County woman. All four had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.